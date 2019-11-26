|
|
Walter "Butch" Scism
Milan - Walter "Butch" Scism, 58, of Milan, NY and a lifelong area resident, passed away on Monday, November 25th, 2019 at his home.
Born on October 15, 1961, in Rhinebeck, NY, he was the son of the late Walter C. and Shirley (Jennings) Scism. Butch married Wendy DuBois on June 28, 1986 in Milan, NY, and she survives at home.
For over 25 years, Butch worked as a roll off truck driver with Waste Management based in Kingston, NY.
Butch enjoyed spending time with his family at the beach and loved Cape Cod. Their time in North Truro on the Cape, holds a special place in their hearts.
A friend to all he meet, Butch is survived by his loving wife, Wendy Scism of Milan, NY; his loving daughters, Amanda Scism, and Becky Scism both of Milan, NY; his siblings, Betty (Rick) Klawson of Red Hook, NY, Bonnie Maine of Staatsburg, NY, Donald Scism of Staatsburg, NY, Keith Scism of Nevada, Jeff Bulson of Virginia, and Jody Bennett of Texas; his step mother Carol Scism of North Carolina; his mother in law Verna DuBois of Milan, NY; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, colleagues and friends.
In addition to his parents, his father in law, Arthur DuBois, Jr. predeceased him.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Friday, November 29th, 2019 from 2 - 4 & 6-8 PM. Funeral services and interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in Butch's memory to the , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718, .
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019