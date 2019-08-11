|
Ward McCormick Stanley
Rhinebeck - Ward McCormick Stanley, 85, longtime resident of Rhinebeck, NY and Philadelphia, PA, died peacefully at home on August 5, 2019 after a long struggle with mesothelioma.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda, three daughters, two sons in law and three wonderful grandchildren.
A celebration of life for Ward will be held at the Church of the Messiah Parish Hall on September 8, 2019 at 2:30 PM, reception to follow after.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, Rhinebeck, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 11, 2019