Ward Miller
LaGrange - Ward Miller, a town of LaGrange resident since 1968, died peacefully on September 30, 2019 in Poughkeepsie.
Ward was born August 20, 1927, the son of O.L. and June Miller, in Athens, TN and grew up in Oak Park, IL and Rossville, GA, where he was valedictorian of his high school class. He majored in physics at the University of Chattanooga and spent fourteen years in active military service, enlisting as an aviation cadet in the Army Air Corps during World War II, continuing to serve through the Korean Conflict era. He rose from Master Sergeant to Second Lieutenant and later became a Regular Army officer; he served as an aide to the Assistant Secretary of the Army, commanded the 24th Signal Battalion in Korea and later the 999th Strategic Signal Support Company at Fort Dix, NJ, retiring from service as a Major in 1958, with eleven medals and ribbons awarded.
Ward began his long and rewarding career with IBM, training in Endicott, NY where he met his wife Ann "Nina" Greco, whom he married on December 27, 1952. IBM led him to New York City, White Plains, Rochester, MN and Poughkeepsie; he retired in January 1987 as a Senior Programmer and began another busy new life. He was an award-winning freelance photographer with hundreds of photos published in the Poughkeepsie Journal and was a familiar sight at Arlington High School sporting events. He was a licensed pilot, taught antique clock repair to continuing education students for many years, and authored and published numerous newsletters for the various clubs he was so active in, including a bi-monthly column he wrote for the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors, which he helmed for 25 years, as well as newsletter editor for Kingston Man-To-Man, a prostate cancer support group, from 1999 to 2002. He was a Life Member volunteer firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician with the LaGrange Fire District, and a severe weather observer for the National Weather Service. Memberships and special roles include 24th Infantry Division Association and Arlington Post 1302 American Legion; IBM Quarter Century and Poughkeepsie IBM Microcomputer clubs; National Press Photographers Association and Photographic Society of America; past president of the Mid-Hudson Photography Club; United States Power Squadron, past Commander of the Mid-Hudson Power Squadron and Education Officer; Aircraft Owners and Pilots, Cessna Pilots, Experimental Aircraft and National Aeronautic Associations and secretary of the Dutchess County Pilots Association; chairman of the Hudson Valley Airspace Users Group, treasurer and director of the TWINCO Flying Club; the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors, past president and secretary of Mid-Hudson Chapter 84, NAWCC; the Dutchess County Volunteer Fire Police Association. He lived life to the fullest, never sat idle, and was deeply involved in passions and pursuits where he could make an impact, especially to students of any age.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife Ann ("Nina"), who passed away on September 20, 2018. They were married 66 years. He is survived by his daughter, Andrea Rhodes who lives in Tivoli, NY with her husband Michael, and son Neil Miller who lives in New York City with his wife Kristy. He is also survived by his sister Betty M. Ramsey, Nashville, TN, and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Monday from 5-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11am at the funeral home followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation. Please visit Ward's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Oct. 4, 2019