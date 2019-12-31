|
|
Ward O'Brien
Poughkeepsie, New York - Ward O'Brien, 74, passed away in the early morning hours of Christmas Day, Dec 25, 2019. Born, June 23, 1945 to the late Leonia Dawson and Ward O'Brien in Manhattan, NY. Ward lived at an Abilities First group home surrounded by housemates and staff who will miss him tremendously. He attended day programs with Abilities First until his illness made it no longer possible. He will also be missed by the Arc of Dutchess Guardianship Committee who advocated and cared for him as his legal guardian. Those who were lucky to know him knew his favorite meal was "two cheeseburgers, two French fries, one orange soda and an apple pie". He was huge fan of John Wayne, Frankenstein and Abbot and Costello. He loved to watch old westerns and had a large video collection. A box of chocolates or a package of Snoballs would put a beaming smile on his handsome face. He was loved and will be missed by those lives he touched.
Calling hours will be held Thursday Jan 2, 2020 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial will follow at Wappingers Rural Cemetery Route 9D Poughkeepsie.
If you would like to send an online condolence please visit www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020