Warren D. Swart
Highland - Warren Swart, a lifelong resident of Highland passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Kingston City Hospital after a long illness.
He was formerly employed by Grand Union/Hannaford until his retirement in 2011.
Born in Kingston on December 21, 1941. He was the son of the late Elizabeth Walker.
He is survived by his daughter Leslie Benson and her husband David, daughter Debi Wallace and her husband Russell. His sister Eloise Gardner and her husband Bud, his 6 sister-in-laws and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Millie and his sister Joan.
He was a passionate hunter and fisherman, he loved the outdoors especially camping at North Lake and in the Adirondacks. He could often be found outside tinkering in the garage, forever attending to his house. He loved construction and building things as well as working on his trucks in which he nicknamed sledgehammer and lil' sledge.
He was an NRA member and belonged to the Plutarch Gun club. He was also a NY Mets fan since 1969 and a Miami Dolphins fan.
He truly loved family gatherings and just being with his daughters and son-in-laws. It didn't have to be fancy - just good food and family time. He enjoyed going to our family reunion last year where he was able to see our family members since he became ill.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr Hary Suseelan, Dr Parker and Sue, and many nurses who went above and beyond to help care for him.
Calling hours will take place on Wednesday, December 4th from 4-8 pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528. Funeral services will be on Thursday, December 5, 2019, 10:00 am at the funeral home, with Reverend Arlene Dawber officiating.
Burial will follow in Lloyd Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019