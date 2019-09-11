|
|
Warren G. Armstrong
Town of Clinton - Warren G. Armstrong Sr. 90, a lifelong Town of Clinton resident, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at home with his family by his side.
Born September 6, 1929 in Mount Vernon, NY, he was the son of the late Thomas H. and Emma L. Borgwald Armstrong. He attended a one-room schoolhouse in the Town of Clinton.
Warren worked on the "Bridge Crew" for the New York State Department of Transportation for many years until his retirement. After working for the state, he became a groundskeeper at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds.
Warren was a longtime member of the Poughkeepsie Moose Lodge #904, and he attended the Clinton Alliance Church.
He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Neighbors Gun Club in Rhinebeck and the National Rifle Association.
In 1949, in Poughkeepsie, Warren married the former Joyce Levesque. Mrs. Armstrong (his wife of 70 years!) survives at home.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his six children, Warren J. Armstrong of Montana, Linda C. Ostrander and husband, David, of Florida, Judy T. Bond, and husband, David, of Tennessee, Thomas H. Armstrong of the Town of Clinton, Karen M. Armstrong of the Town of Clinton, and Barbara J. DeBonis and husband, Paul, of Salt Point.
He is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, Shannon, Tonia, Tim, David, Jocelyn, Joey, Rissa, Brianna, Thomas, Jeremy, Josh, Anthony, and Christopher; and twenty great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by a son, David Armstrong; and a grandson, Jason Armstrong.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, September 14th at the Clinton Alliance Church, 1192 Centre Road, Rhinebeck. Rev. Thomas Hartley will officiate.
Burial of his ashes will follow in the family plot in the Schultzville Cemetery (behind the church).
In lieu of flowers, Warren's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (), or, the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538. (www.dcspca.org)
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 11, 2019