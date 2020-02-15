|
Warren Wyrick
Warren Wyrick, a musician and educator who inspired scores of young people to become accomplished artists and leaders in their fields died on February 14 in Red Hook, New York. He was 89 years old.
He is survived by his wife, Ann and sister-in-law Margot; three sons: Eric, Peter, and Jed; in-laws Amy Hiraga, Alisa Wyrick, and Lance Ferris; and granddaughters Fanya Wyrick-Flax, Amalie Wyrick-Flax, Mayumi Hiraga Wyrick, Mariko Hiraga Wyrick, Mila Wyrick, and Leandra Wyrick.
Warren gifted his body to Albany Medical College Anatomical Gift Program. There will be no funeral.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made payable to Orchestrating Dreams, Inc. for the Warren Wyrick Scholarship Fund, and sent to 178 Bennet Avenue, Ground Floor, New York, NY 10034. Gifts may be also made online at orchestratingdreamsnyc.org/donate.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020