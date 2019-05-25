|
|
Wayne Brian Dunham
Charlotte, NC - Wayne Brian Dunham, 65, a resident of Charlotte, North Carolina [formerly of Poughkeepsie, New York] passed away peacefully at home on May 19, 2019 with family present after a courageous battle with A.L.L. [Leukemia]
Wayne was born on October 17, 1953 in Poughkeepsie, New York to parents Roy E. Dunham and Helen M. Lester also of Poughkeepsie, New York. Both parents predeceased Wayne.
He was a 1971 graduate of Arlington High School, Freedom Plains, NY. In 1976 Wayne earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina.
On July 10, 2007, Wayne married his soul mate, Jean DeBord, of Chattanooga, Tennessee in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jean is the daughter of Neil B. DeBord and Doris Mae also of Chattanooga, Tennessee. In addition to his wife, Jean, Wayne is survived by three daughters: Carrie Mayeux and her husband Landry of Olympia, Washington; Laura Dunham of Charlotte, North Carolina; Audrey Gold and her husband Kienan of Huntersville, North Carolina; a step-son Rob Livingston and his wife Mandy of Chattanooga, Tennessee; a brother Roy C. Dunham and his wife Barbara of Venice, Florida and a sister Cheryl D. Venuto and her husband Ed of Hyde Park, New York. He is survived also by a grandson, Jameson Gold of Huntersville, North Carolina and four step grandchildren, Jake Livingston; Noah Livingston; Austin Jones and Kaylie Jones of Chattanooga, Tennessee along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In September 1976, after graduating from Clemson, Wayne went to work for Westinghouse at their South Boston, Virginia location. In 1980 he moved with Westinghouse to join them at their Indianapolis, Indiana location - residing in Carmel, Indiana. Wayne left Westinghouse in April 1989 to join Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Inc.[MEPPI] in Charlotte, North Carolina. Wayne retired from Mitsubishi Electric Power Products in October 2018 as South East Regional Vice President. MEPPI is headquartered in Warrendale, PA.
Wayne was a very smart and talented man with diverse interests.
He was a huge short-wave radio enthusiast. An interest which began in his younger years with a cousin and which only grew stronger into his adult years. He enjoyed speaking with people all around the world and was a Lifetime Member of the ARRL (American Radio Relay League)
Wayne had a lifetime passion for folk and electric guitars and was self-taught. As with everything Wayne owned, his guitars were no different. They were well cared for; keeping humidity controls on his folk guitars and repairing frets or any other part that needed attention. His substantial guitar collection hangs on the wall of his office at home and includes an electric guitar he recently built from a kit.
Wayne's other interests included performing magic - loving to see the surprised faces asking, "how did he do that", photography, candy making and stained glass work which included assorted window ornaments and a tiffany lampshade.
As an avid Clemson football fan, Wayne always wore his "lucky" Clemson jersey for each game…quickly getting it off, on the rare chance, they lost. He also rooted for the local Carolina Panthers.
Wayne was a proud lifetime member of the NRA and loved going to the shooting range for target practice.
Wayne and Jean had their own patio herb and tomato garden and incorporated their harvest into their meals. Wayne and Jean thoroughly enjoyed working in the kitchen together.
Even though Wayne traveled often on business, he and Jean enjoyed travelling. They were able to spend time in such locations as Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Outer Banks, Grand Canyon, Charleston and Hilton Head Island and whitewater rafting in Tennessee - to name just a few.
Wayne had a huge caring heart and an incredible positive upbeat soul. From the beginning of his Leukemia diagnosis he was determined to conquer the disease and move on with his life. He was known to say many times that "he was a survivor" and "I'm the son of a Marine - I'll get through this". He had a smile so big and a laugh so hearty - you couldn't help but be happy when you were around Wayne. He emitted positive energy to all those he encountered…. always with a "Hey there, how are doing?" A life cut short too soon. Wayne will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
There will be no viewing hours. Arrangements are being handled by the Tribute Cremation Society in Charlotte, North Carolina (http://m.tributecremationsociety.com/)
A memorial service celebrating Wayne's life will be scheduled at a later time at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 25 to May 26, 2019