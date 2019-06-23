|
Wayne Johnson
Sicklerville, NJ - (formerly of Hyde Park)- Wayne Johnson, 71, of Sicklerville, New Jersey, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 after a 12-year illness.
Born April 14, 1947, in Hudson, New York, he was the son of the late Warren Johnson and Marguerite Santos.
Wayne spent his early years in Hyde Park, where he graduated from F D. Roosevelt High School. He was a proud member of the Roosevelt junior varsity basketball team and felt honored to wear the Roosevelt basketball uniform.
After High School graduation, he married Sandra Tucker Johnson, and entered the United States Marine Corps until he was honorably discharged. He obtained a bachelor's degree at Fremont College in West Virginia.
Wayne returned to New York to raise a family while working in management at Conrail. He retired from Conrail to finish a career at Lockheed Martin in Sicklerville.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Johnson; brother, Warren Johnson; nephew, Warren Johnson; his two daughters, Amber Carson and Ashley Guddo; grandson, Hunter Guddo; and granddaughter, Emma Carson.
Wayne accomplished many goals, but his most significant achievement was his care and love for his family as well as others. He will be missed.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 9 am, Tuesday, July 9th at Regina Coeli Church, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Wayne's family respectfully request memorial donations to any cancer research fund, or, the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave. Hyde Park, NY 12538. (www.dcspca.org)
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 23, 2019