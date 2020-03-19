|
Wayne (Robert) Luciano
Wayne (Robert) Luciano, 74, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020.
Born in Beacon, NY on December 17, 1946, he was the son of Helen Masciola Luciano. Wayne grew up in Wappingers Falls, NY and attended St. Mary's Elementary School and Our Lady of Lourdes High School. He was drafted into the Army and was a member of the 4th Infantry Division serving in Vietnam during the war. He was honorably discharged after his service and later graduated from Marist College. Wayne spent most of his professional career with IBM in Fishkill, NY and Austin, TX.
Wayne loved trivia, especially defeating relatives and friends in trivia contests without mercy. An avid reader and music connoisseur, he enjoyed sharing books and music with loved ones. Wayne held a special place in his heart for his younger nieces and nephews and always seemed happiest in their company.
Wayne is survived by his sisters, Ronnie Luciano DiGiovanni and Paula Luciano Vancil; his beloved uncle, Armand Alfonso; and, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, and friends.
A private memorial service to celebrate his life will be held later this year. The Finegan Funeral Home is handling arrangements, please visit www.fineganfh.com.
Donations may be made in Wayne's memory to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020