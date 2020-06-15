Wendy Hewitt
LAGRANGEVILLE - Wendy B. Hewitt (nee Smith), 68, of Lagrangeville, formerly of White Plains, passed away on 6/12/2020. She was predeceased by her mother, Frances and father, Raymond Smith.
Wendy had been employed by the Burke Rehabilitation Center in White Plains for 33 years. She enjoyed vacationing in Cape Cod for many years.
Wendy is survived by her husband, Robert M. Hewitt, her brother, David (Nancy); her sister, Tracy; her uncle, Joseph Stortz (Margaret); nieces, Carrie (Nicholas), Alison (Tobi), Mandy, Anita, and Rachel; nephews, David Brett (Ana Cristina), and Harry; many great-nieces and great-nephews, Alexander, Rhiannon, Nicholas, Benjamin, and Thomas; cousins, Ronald, Jeffrey, and Michael; and new found cousins in Texas, Judi, Marybeth, and Monica. Many more friends will miss her greatly.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dutchess County SPCA or the charity of your choice. A service in her memory will be held at a later date when large social gatherings will be allowed. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 20, 2020.