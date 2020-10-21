Wenworth Wilson

Wenworth WilsonPoughkeepsie, New York - Wentworth Wilson(Mr. B)April 14th, 1922-October 6th, 2020Poughkeepsie, New YorkWentworth Wilson was born on April 14th, 1922 in Bamboo, St Ann, Jamaica W.I. to Katherine Davis of Hazelwood, Bamboo St Ann, Jamaica W.I. and Roland Wilson of Lime Hall, St Ann. Jamaica W.I. He died October 6th, 2020 in Poughkeepsie, New York.He was preceded in death by his loving parents, wife, 1 brother, 1 sister and 1 daughter. He leaves behind 3 sisters: Leonora, Avis and Roslyn; 3 children: Emmett, Yvonne and Debbie; 19 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, friends and well wishers. His life was characterized by giving. He had a unique gift of recognizing an individual's needs and responding to it. Wentworth was humble, loving and Christ-like.Wentworth Wilson (Mr. B) will be entrusted for funeral services at Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home Inc. on Friday, October 23, 2020 commencing at 11AM at 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, New York 12603.