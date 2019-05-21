|
Wesley F. Albright
Pleasant Valley, NY - Wesley F. Albright, 95, of Pleasant Valley and a life long resident of Queens, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019
Born in Ozone Park, NY on April 23, 1924, he was the son of Frank and Mae Albright.
Wes was an excellent high school athlete who played baseball and basketball. After graduation from high school he attended umpire school, to follow his dream of becoming an umpire. Wes set aside his pursuit of the game for patriotism to his country and joined the Navy to serve in WWII. He admirably served from 1943-1946 and was discharged with honor.
Upon his return from the service, Wes married the love of his life Charlotte, to whom he remained married for 67 years until her passing in 2015. Charlotte and Wes lived in College Point Queens for 66 of those years, raising their family and participating in their community and congregation at St. John's Lutheran Church. Wes worked meticulously renovating and maintaining their home in College Point. He loved living there with Charlotte and sharing many happy times with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. His special neighbors, Betty and Ed Faller will always be appreciated for their kindness and love.
Wes was extremely hardworking; some would say a "perfectionist". He became an outstanding master plumber and foreman in Manhattan and supervised the construction of many landmark buildings, including Trump Tower. He was very highly respected and well known in the industry.
Wes was an excellent swimmer and diver. He spent a lifetime of summers at his beloved home in Mastic Beach, NY. He loved the ocean, boating and was a prize winning fisherman. He especially loved spending time with his Uncle Fred, who pre-deceased him. He also owned a kennel and raised AKC beagles and boston terriers.
What remains inexpressible is the character of his spirit, the firmness of his convictions and the honor in his heart. He never wavered.
As a family, we will deeply cherish the time and memories we shared with him. We will always carry and appreciate the guidance given to us through the clarity of his choices and more importantly, by his actions. We will always love you Dad and never forget your smile and your loving blue eyes.
Wes is survived by his children; Edward C. Albright and his wife Doreen of Walden, NY, Irene D. Perl and her husband Joseph of Pleasant Valley, NY and Mae F. Calderon and her husband Fred of Holland Patent, NY, his grandchildren, Michelle Davis of Pleasant Valley, NY, Jason Davis of Staatsburg, NY, Nadine Larson of Whitesboro, NY, Michael Calderon of Orlando, Fl., Paul Calderon of Holland Patent, NY, Melissa Kostic of Port Jervis, NY, Laurie Nolan of Walden, NY, Laura Perl of Hunterville, NC and David Perl of Denver, CO; and great grandchildren, Kaitlin, Emma, Makenzie, Hunter, Emily, Julian, Emmett, Finley and Lily; and his dear cousin Florence Hettinger of Merrick, NY.
Graveside services with military honors will be held on Thursday, May 23 at 2 pm in Nine Partners Cemetery, Church Street, Millbrook, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Pleasant Valley.
Memorial Donations may be made in Wesley's memory to Freedom Service Dogs of America, 7193 S. Dillon Court, Engelwood, Colorado 80112
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 21 to May 23, 2019