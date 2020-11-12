Wesley Green
Hyde Park - Wesley J. Green, 66, died on November 10, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greensburg, IN on May 23, 1954, he was the son of Kenneth and Mary Ruth (Davis) Green. Wesley graduated from John Jay High School in 1972 where he exceled in baseball and basketball. He was employed at the Grand Union for 30 years, and then as a Corrections Officer for New York State at Downstate Correctional Facility.
An avid sports fan, he especially enjoyed golf and softball. He played softball for many years. His most gratifying time was playing with the Diamond Horseshoe, and he was so proud of the many championships he won with his friends. He was so proud of his daughter, Courtney, and how she performed on the softball field. He was getting excited and looking forward to seeing his grandson play baseball.
Wesley is survived by his daughter, Courtney Britton and her husband George; his grandson, Grayson Britton; his dear friend, Dawn Hunt; and his siblings and their spouses, Virginia Marciano and her husband Danny, Kerry Green and his wife Pam, Marilyn O'Brien and her husband Richard; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Monday from 11am -1 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by a funeral service at 1pm. Inurnment will be at the convenience of the family at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society
.