|
|
Wilbur Martin Rouse
Naples - Wilbur Martin Rouse, 90, of Naples, FL and Brevard, NC went to be with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ on Monday, April 15, 2019. He was born June 24, 1928, in Poughkeepsie, NY, the son of Wilbur and Mary Alice (nee, Tharp) Rouse. He served in the US Navy at the end of World War II and then completed his education eventually graduating from New York University. He worked for the NYS Department of Mental Hygiene for many years, retiring in 1983 as Deputy Director of Treatment Services at Westchester Developmental Center in Wingdale and Tarrytown, NY. In 1975 in Dover Plains, NY he married Karen Anderson who survives. Mr. Rouse was an avid golfer, sailor and lover of nature. He was a past commodore of the Poughkeepsie Yacht Club and a long time volunteer at the Cradle of Forestry in Pisgah Forest, NC. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons Martin (Cynthia) Rouse, of Brooklyn, NY; Daniel (Lori) Rouse of Casper, WY; his daughters Cynthia Rouse and Anne(Jaime) Privat of SanLeandro, CA; Lauren Rouse of Novato, CA and Elizabeth Neddo of Marco Island, FL; brother Richard Rouse of Pleasant Valley, NY; 14 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and many neices and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Niet. He was a member of the Brevard Wesleyan Church, Brevard, NC. Plans for a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in his name to Avow Hospice, INC 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 17, 2019