Willard (Bill) D. Boyce, Sr.
Staatsburg - Willard (Bill) Dewitt Boyce, Sr., 94, of Staatsburg, died at home on Saturday, February 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born on February 5, 1926, in Yonkers. He married Nancy Nevin on May 2, 1978, in Hyde Park. Nancy died on June 29, 2016.
Bill retired from IBM, East Fishkill, where he worked as a Senior Engineering Technician. After retirement, Bill kept himself busy fixing vintage outboard motors, boating, and travelling to Canada. He especially enjoyed going to Atlantic City, playing scratch off tickets and the daily numbers.
A veteran, Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Surviving are his son, Bill Boyce, Jr.& his wife Bernice, daughter, Heather Boyce-Bouvier & husband Dan, daughter, Debbie Rajczi & husband David, son, Robert Sheets & wife Letha, daughter, Carol Rozell & her husband Phil, daughter, Jackie Sheets, daughter - Judy Sheets, 20 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and his dog, Cookie.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, he was predeceased by a son, Thomas Boyce, his grandson, Jeremy Carney and his great granddaughter, Julia Bennett.
Friends and relatives may call from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Sweet's Funeral Home, 4365 Albany Post Road, Hyde Park. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Union Cemetery, Hyde Park.
Bill's family respectfully requests memorial donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at .
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020