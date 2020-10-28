William A. Egan
Poughkeepsie - William A Egan, 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 21st 2020 after suffering an illness for almost a year.
William was born on October 9, 1941 in Mount Vernon NY to William and Helen Egan of Yonkers. Following high school he served four years in the United States Navy from 1960-1964. After an Honorable discharge he worked for Blackslee Construction with brother in law Raymond Sorrentino and after would finish his career as an auto mechanic. He was untied in marriage to Janice Lucrezi on February 14, 1970 at St John's, Yonkers NY. The couple spent the last 40 years residing in Dutchess County NY. They share two loving daughters Erin and Shaun.
Bill was a simple man often enjoying time with family and a good beer. After serving in the US Navy he worked as an auto mechanic and spent over 40 years servicing the community. He had a way of talking with his customers that made them feel like family. Customers and those who shared the road referred to him as "Mr Bill", a nick name that stuck over the years. It didn't matter if you just met Bill or knew him from grade school he was the type of man that made you feel like you knew him for years. Bill took pride in his property, meticulously manicuring his lawn and keeping a sparkling pool. He grilled a mean steak and loved listening to the doo wop station. He adored his four granddaughters and loved watching them grow into lovely young ladies. His face would burst with pride when they walked into the house. They will miss their "Poppy".
Bill is survived by wife Janice Lucrezi Egan of 50 years, daughters Erin McCollum (Michael), Shaun Herrmann (Anthony) and Grand daughters Lauren, Sarah, Taylor and Alexa. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Jeanette Helene Sorrentino. He will be laid to rest at the Gerald BH Solomon National Cemetery with honors.
In lieu of flowers and in memory of Mr. Bill Memorial contributions can be made to the Veterans Association, use this link: https://www.hudsonvalley.va.gov
