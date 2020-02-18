|
|
William A. Fino, Jr.
Hyde Park - William A. Fino, Jr. born March 26, 1940 to William A. Fino and Laura Giambrone at Coney Island Hospital, Brooklyn, NY died on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Northern Dutchess Hospital, Rhinebeck. He was 79.
He is survived by his wife Judith, his sons; Jody, Dana, Michael and his daughter Julie Lougee.
He is remembered for his many stories. He loved people and could strike up a conversation with anyone.
He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Crum Elbow Road, Hyde Park, NY. William was volunteer fireman in Clintondale, Pomona Park, FL and Pine Plains.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday morning from 10am-11:30am at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro.
Funeral services will follow visitation at 11:30am at the funeral home.
Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Marlboro.
Memorial donations can be made to your local fire department.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato, Jr. of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
(845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020