William A. Wingard
San Antonio, Fl. - William Andrew Wingard, 75, of San Antonio, Fl., passed away August 11, 2019.
Born November 5, 1944 in Queens, NY, he was the son of Lillian and George Wingard.
On September 10, 1966 in Bethpage, NY, he married Helene Wingard. Helene passed away in 2018.
William raised his family in Rhinebeck and worked for IBM for 35 years before retiring and moving to Florida in 2005.
William had many interests and enjoyed animals, cooking, reading and brainteaser puzzles, bird watching, photography target shooting and technology.
He is survived by his sons William and Eric, his daughter Laura, and two grandchildren Ryan and Paola.
A memorial service will be Saturday, August 31st, 1:00 PM, at the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 26, 2019