William Allan Myers
Poughkeepsie - William Allan Myers, a resident of the Town of Poughkeepsie since 1999 and formerly of Ozone Park, Queens, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at MidHudson Regional Hospital. He was 82.
Bill was a man that everyone admired and loved. He was a gentle soul with a kind heart, who would give you the shirt off his back - or fix your car or build your furniture. He had the privilege of serving his country and a fulfilling career with Con Edison. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Son of the late John J. and Helen R. (Ball) Myers, William was born in Ozone Park on March 3, 1938. In 1956, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served until 1960, when he was honorably discharged as Chief Petty Officer.
Bill worked for Con Edison as the foreman mechanic for "Big Alice", the world's largest power generator, at the company's power plant in Ravenswood. He retired in 1997 after 33 years of service. He was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church in Pleasant Valley.
On September 9, 1961, he married Theresa A. Schofield in Ozone Park. Theresa survives at home in Poughkeepsie.
Additional survivors include his daughter, Susan Planty & her husband Jeff of Ozone Park; his son, William Myers & his wife Christine of Catskill; his son, Robert Myers & his wife Maureen of LaGrange; his grandchildren, Melissa Planty, Meghan Myers, Erin Planty, William Myers, Brian Myers, Shannon Myers, Jessica Myers, and Catherine Myers; his great-grandson, Hunter Myers; his brothers, Wayne Myers & his wife Margie and Alan "Skip" Myers & his wife Deborah; and many other loving relatives & friends.
Bill was predeceased by his parents as well as his brother, John H. Myers, and sister, Helen Duncan.
Interment will be at St. Peter's Cemetery in Poughkeepsie. Services will be private with a memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Interment will be at St. Peter's Cemetery in Poughkeepsie. Services will be private with a memorial service to be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.