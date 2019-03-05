|
William Andrew Stowe
Millbrook, NY - William Andrew Stowe, 85, a longtime resident of Millbrook, NY, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at his home in Millbrook. Mr. Stowe was a caretaker at the Thorndale Estate for 35 years retiring in 1995.
Born on August 18, 1933 in Bridgeport, CT, he was the son of the late William Martin and Margaret Wyman (Pray) Stowe. Mr. Stowe was a graduate of Central High School-Bridgeport, CT class of 1951. He was an all-star football player and state champion in 1950 and 1951. He attended the University of Connecticut where he played football and received a degree in Horticulture. Mr. Stowe was also a member of the Millbrook Volunteer Fire Department. He was a kind and gentle soul who adored his grandchildren. On October 23, 1955 at St. Joseph's Church in Millbrook, NY, he married Elizabeth Ann Sherow who survives at home.
In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Stowe is survived by two sons, Martin C. Stowe and his wife, Tina, of Fort Mill, SC and Jeffrey W. Stowe and his wife, Deborah, of Millbrook, NY. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Gabrielle, Miranda, Corbin and Eliakim Stowe.
Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 301 Manchester Road, Suite 105 Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 5, 2019