William B. De Matte
Pouhquag - William Bruno De Matte, a long-time resident of Poughquag, NY, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Hospital, Poughkeepsie at the age of 76.
Born in the Bronx on December 9, 1942, he was the son of Carlo and Luella (Miglietta) De Matte. Graduating from Evander Childs High School in 1960, he joined the US Navy in 1964 and was discharged in 1968. On May 13, 1967 he married Stephanie Werner in St. Dominic's Church in the Bronx.
Bill was an electrician for the security system company, ADT, out of White Plains. He loved hunting and fishing, the Yankees and the Giants, was a member of St. John's Church, and was an avid supporter of Respect Life.
Bill is survived by his wife, Stephanie; his son William of Colorado Springs, CO; his daughter, Donna De Matte of Chelsea, MA; his granddaughter, Ashley Lugo, of Chelsea, and grandson, Gabriel De Matte of Colorado Springs; his older sister Frances Tucker and husband Edward of Salem, SC; nephew Charles Tucker and wife Katie of Greer, SC, nephew Douglas Tucker and wife Susan of Mukwonago, WI, and niece Lynda Walsh and husband Bryan of Reading, MA; his younger sister Margaret Rauschenbach and husband Peter of Parker, CO, niece Tina Spiliotis and husband John of Centennial, CO, and nephew Eric Rauschenbach of Poughquag, NY; and many cousins and friends.
Family and friends may pay their respects at the Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling, Friday, September 27th from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 AM at St. John's Church, 39 East Main Street, Pawling, NY. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to The Valerie Fund Children's Center, ATTN: Ann Stocknoff, LCSW, Pediatric Hematology Oncology Social Worker, 100 Madison Avenue, Box 70, Morristown, NJ 07962.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 25, 2019