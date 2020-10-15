William Braddock Cave
Grain Valle - William Braddock Cave, 71, of Grain Valle, Missouri passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 after a long battle with kidney disease and congestive heart failure. Bill was born October 10, 1048 to Nettie Cave and late Robert Ellis Cave Sr. He attended the Hyde Park School district, in Hyde Park, NY. Bill worked at Western Electric in Poughkeepsie, NY for several years and later at Wassaic Developmental Center where he met his wife Eunice Cave who survives him at home. Bill and Eunice were married on April 14, 1990 for 30 years.
Bill's hobbies included taking his grandchildren fishing and watching football games.
Bill was dedicated and baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 2017 and attended the Oak Grove Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. His favorite songs were "he Will Call" and "He Will Make You Strong".
Bill also leaves behind his loving daughters Alexa Cave, Letting Cave, Tara Cave and Meredith Cave all of Austell, GA. 2 stepsons, Jason L. Lassiter of Blu Springs, MO and Wallace Al Lassiter of Middle River, Maryland. Also 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
His sisters, Roxanne Cave and Cathy Cave (Sherry Frohman) of Albany NY, Michelene Cave of Newburgh, NY and Adrian Barnes of Harford, Ct.
His brothers: Robert E Cave Jr. (Penny) of Blue Springs, MO, John Cave (Dione) of Poughkeepsie NY and Danny Cave who preceded him in death, and a host of nieces, nephews. Relatives and friends.
We, along with Bill look forward to God's promise at Rev 21:4 "And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away"
Celebration of Life
October 17th 2:00 pm (CST), 3PM (EST)
Zoom Meeting: HTTPS://US02WEB.ZOOM.US/J/87119913125?PWD=R0VDK0LQCXCWK2JEK0X1CGJNN2JTQT09