William C. Ford
Milton - William C. Ford, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Sterling Village after a short illness. He was born on November 13th in Trenton, NJ, the oldest son of William and Hazel (Dye) Ford. His siblings included, Gail, Jerry and Kathleen. He is survived by Kathleen who resides in Georgia.
Bill attended Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA and earned a bachelor's degree in English in 1960. He taught English for one year before being drafted into the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Erlangen, Germany for approximately 2 ½ years before returning home to live in Maryland. Here he was married and had three children; Jonathan, Bruce and Amy who live in Texas, Indiana and Virginia respectively. He also had nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Bill taught English in Maryland secondary schools for about 25 years and he also earned his Master's degree as a media specialist from the University of Maryland. His last employment in Maryland was at the Patuxent Naval Air Station. He later married Grace U. (Featherstone) Ford in 1993 and the couple lived in Milton, NY for 20 years before they both retired and moved to Massachusetts in 2016.
Due to the national health crisis, funeral services for William will be held at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sarah Hull Hallock Free Library, P.O. Box 802, Milton, NY 12547. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.