William C. Goldhammer
Wappingers Falls - William "Bill" Goldhammer, of Wappingers Falls, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020.
Born at home in Hollis Queens, NY, he was the son of Jacob and Johanna. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his brothers, John and Clifford, and infant son, David.
Bill served in the US Navy, participating in the shakedown cruise of the USS Forrestal, CVA-59. He retired from the Maintenance Department of IBM in 1992 after 25 years of service.
Bill was a warm and jovial man who loved to share stories, meals, and travel with his family and friends. He will be remembered by his wife, Joyce Goldhammer, his children, Brad & Joan Goldhammer and their daughter Danielle Zanck (Anthony), Joanne & Joe Mikula and their children Corey (Steve) and Andrew, Lynne Goldhammer (Kent), Karen & Jules Colon and their children Caitlyn Willmann (Jeff) and Steven Colon (Danielle) and Jody & Greg Fredeman and their children, Zachary, Matthew and Joshua. Bill will also be remembered by a large extended family of in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
A memorial service will take place on November 7, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
Masks must be worn and social distancing practiced for the duration of services.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the National Parks Foundation, Meals on Wheels of Wappingers Falls at 2568 South Avenue, WF, NY 12590, Lighthouse Guild or a charity of your preference.
