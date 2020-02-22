|
|
William Crane
Red Hook - William (Bill) M. Crane was born April 9, 1940 in Manhattan, NY. He was the son of the late Harry W. Crane, Jr. of Brooklyn, NY and Marguerite Matichard Crane of Arfeiulles France. Bill passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home in Red Hook, NY.
Bill grew up in Pine Plains and graduated from Pine Plains Central School in 1958. He was an Eagle Scout and in 1957 Bill was one of twelve hundred Scouts selected to represent this country at the Jubilee Jamboree (50th Anniversary of Scouting) in Sutton Coldfield, England. He was an ardent swimmer, a certified water safety instructor, and served as head lifeguard at Rudd Pond State Park. For several summers, he worked for the American Red Cross teaching swimming and lifesaving courses in the area.
Bill graduated from Russel Sage College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in literature.
On August 29, 1959 he married, the love of his life, Sue Frances Tremper of Red Hook, NY in St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Red Hook, NY. They have two wonderful children, and their lovely families; James H. Crane and his wife Sonia of Tivoli, NY, and three children; James R. and his wife Jennifer of Worthington, MA, Robert M. Crane who resides in Los Angeles, CA, and Lauren M. Crane of Tivoli, NY, and Jean Lampert, her husband Mitchell, and their two children; Sam and Chase Lampert all of Wilton, Ct. His relatives include many cousins and their descendants of the Matichard family in and around the Loire valley in France. Bill also has several cousins of the Crane family residing throughout the US. In addition he is survived by his brothers in law, Lawrence Tremper of Rhinebeck, NY, and Dennis Connolly of Staatsburg, NY.
His sisters in law, Donna Tremper Connolly and Doris McDermott Tremper, predeceased him.
Bill retired from IBM after thirty years as a worldwide Business and Marketing Planner for the US, Europe, and Asia.
He was a lifelong Episcopalian and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Red Hook and St. Paul's/Trinity Parish in Tivoli. He served on the vestries of both churches, and served as the Senior Warden. He was the Charter President of the Red Hook Lions Club and External Vice President of the Red Hook Jaycees. He was a longtime member of the Red Hook Republican Committee. Bill joined Hendrick Hudson Masonic Lodge #875 in 1994. For many years, he was a member of their building committee and was the procurer of the food for the Lodge's many dinners. He was an elected trustee of the lodge and served as a member of the finance committee. In 2003, he was presented with the 'Mason of the Year' award. In 1996, he joined the Shriners and became a member of Cyprus Temple in Albany. He was a member of the 'Ambassadors Unit' of Cyprus Temple and served several terms as its President as well as a board of trustee member. Bill also was a member of the 'Hill Billy Clan'. He was also a member of the Shepherds Club- driving children to the in Boston, as well as the Shriners Orthopedic Hospital in Springfield, Ma. In 1996, he joined the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite of Free Masonry and was awarded the thirty second degree of Free Masonry in the Valley of Albany. Bill served on the board of trustees of Tivoli's-Provoost Park, a twenty-four unit low income housing complex, and served as the President of the board for many years. Under his leadership, many significant improvements were accomplished.
Bill enjoyed cooking and grilling. Some of his fondest memories are of the wonderful times with friends and family gathered together around the dining room or picnic table relishing good food and drink and laughter while enjoying each other's company and conversation. His hopes are that these times will be remembered with love, laughter and fondest of memories by all in the years to come.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes, Red Hook on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm. Member of the Hendrick Hudson Lodge #875 Free & Accepted Masons of Red Hook will conduct services at 7 pm.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 at St. Paul's/Trinity Parish, Woods Rd., Tivoli, NY. Rev. Masud Ibn Syedullah will officiate. Interment will be private at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Red Hook.
Memorial donations may be made in Bill's memory to the Shriners Hospital, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104-2396.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020