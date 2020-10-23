William Cunningham
Red Hook - William F. (Bill) Cunningham, 71, of Red Hook, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the HealthAlliance Broadway Campus in Kingston, NY.
Bill was born in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late Stephen and Hedwig (Beyer) Cunningham. He graduated from Red Hook High School and served in the US Army Military Police in Thailand during the Vietnam War. He graduated from SUNY Cortland with a degree in Biology after his discharge.
Bill lived in Port Jervis, NY for many years while working as a lab chemist at Kolmar Laboratories, GAF, and PAR Pharmaceuticals. He returned to Red Hook in 2008 to care for his mother during her illness after which he worked at Enterprise Car Rental for many years. Bill was an avid golfer (and a proud member of the hole-in-one club), a member of the Red Hook VFW Post 7765, and the American Legion.
He is survived by his sister Kathy Clifton of Warner Robbins, GA. and his brother Tim and wife Chris of Newtown, CT, several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes, Red Hook, on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 from 10 AM - 12 PM. Procession and burial with Military Honors will follow at 12:30 pm at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Barrytown, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bill's memory to the Castle Point VA Hospital through Hudson Valley HCS Voluntary Services at www.hudsonvalley.va.gov/giving
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
