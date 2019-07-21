William "Bill" Dass



Fishkill - William (Bill) H. Dass, a lifelong resident of the Hudson Valley passed away on Wednesday July 17, 2019 in Fishkill, surrounded by loving family. He was 94.



Son of the late Henry and Eleanor Dass, he was born in Newburgh in July 1925. In 1943 Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the European theater, 7th Army Anti-Aircraft Division during World War II. He was honorably discharged from service in 1946.



Bill married the love of his life Anne Rutgers in Wallkill, NY. They recently celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary.



Bill had a long and distinguished career with IBM and worked at the company's offices in Fishkill, East Fishkill, Poughkeepsie, and Westchester County. He retired after 38 years in 1987.



He was a dedicated member of the First Reformed Church of Fishkill, where he served as Deacon, Elder, and Superintendent of the Church School. He was also a member of the Fishkill Historical Society and actively supported the Van Wyck Homestead.



Additional survivors include daughters, Linda & her husband David Souers; Lydia & her husband Paul Breen; son, William & his wife Susan; grandchildren, Aimee, Bethany, Joanna, William & his wife Danielle, Diana & her husband Carlos Ferreira; and great-grandchildren, Claire, Harper, Quinn, and George; his niece, Joan and her husband Richard Hinman; his nephew, John Wald; and many other relatives & friends.



In addition to his parents, Bill was also predeceased by his sister, Beverly Wald and her daughter Jerrilyn Bird.



Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29 at the funeral home, followed by interment at Bruynswick Cemetery in Wallkill.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Van Wyck Homestead Museum C/O Fishkill Historical Society, P.O. Box 133, Fishkill, NY 12524 (www.fishkillhistoricalsociety.org)



For online tributes, please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 21, 2019