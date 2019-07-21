Services
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Dass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Dass


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Dass Obituary
William "Bill" Dass

Fishkill - William (Bill) H. Dass, a lifelong resident of the Hudson Valley passed away on Wednesday July 17, 2019 in Fishkill, surrounded by loving family. He was 94.

Son of the late Henry and Eleanor Dass, he was born in Newburgh in July 1925. In 1943 Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the European theater, 7th Army Anti-Aircraft Division during World War II. He was honorably discharged from service in 1946.

Bill married the love of his life Anne Rutgers in Wallkill, NY. They recently celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary.

Bill had a long and distinguished career with IBM and worked at the company's offices in Fishkill, East Fishkill, Poughkeepsie, and Westchester County. He retired after 38 years in 1987.

He was a dedicated member of the First Reformed Church of Fishkill, where he served as Deacon, Elder, and Superintendent of the Church School. He was also a member of the Fishkill Historical Society and actively supported the Van Wyck Homestead.

Additional survivors include daughters, Linda & her husband David Souers; Lydia & her husband Paul Breen; son, William & his wife Susan; grandchildren, Aimee, Bethany, Joanna, William & his wife Danielle, Diana & her husband Carlos Ferreira; and great-grandchildren, Claire, Harper, Quinn, and George; his niece, Joan and her husband Richard Hinman; his nephew, John Wald; and many other relatives & friends.

In addition to his parents, Bill was also predeceased by his sister, Beverly Wald and her daughter Jerrilyn Bird.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29 at the funeral home, followed by interment at Bruynswick Cemetery in Wallkill.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Van Wyck Homestead Museum C/O Fishkill Historical Society, P.O. Box 133, Fishkill, NY 12524 (www.fishkillhistoricalsociety.org)

For online tributes, please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
Download Now