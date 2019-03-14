|
|
William Delahoyde
Lakehurst - William Delahoyde, 84, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at home in Lakehurst, NJ. He was known for his ability to entertain with his stories and recollections and for spontaneously bursting into song.
He was born in Poughkeepsie to Patrick (d. 1962) and Nellie Delahoyde (d. 1946), graduated from Poughkeepsie HS, served in the Navy from 1952-1956, and earned a Master's from Marist College where he worked as an adjunct instructor. He played slow-pitch softball in the IBM league. He retired from IBM after 35 years. He is predeceased by his first wife, Gwendolyn (d. 1996); his brothers, Joseph (wife Rita) and Jack (wife Mary); and his saintly sister Marie Miller (husband Ed). He is survived by his wife, Jane; son, Michael; daughter, Jennifer Kaufman (husband Jonathon); daughter-in-law, Cathy Romano; son, Eric; stepchildren, Kathy Mlynarski (husband Ted), John Agnew (wife Ginger); grandchildren, Nicholas, Sean, Jake and Abigail; 5 step-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces. Private cremation.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 14, 2019