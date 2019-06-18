Services
Fishkill - William E. Domitrovits, 63, of Fishkill, NY, passed away on June 16, 2019.

William was born on February 11, 1956, the son of the late John and Margaret (Calochak) Domitrovits. In 2004, he married his loving wife Sherri Wilson who survives at home.

William is additionally survived by his children, Christopher (Rebecca) Domitrovits and Jessica Gordineer; his granddaughter, Giavanna Gordineer; and was looking forward to the arrival of his grandson due in October. He is also survived by his sisters, Donna-Marie (Kevin) Corey and Margaret Verdigi; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sheila and Richard Peterson; his siblings-in-law, Carl Peterson and Lyn (Bill) Sheldon; and many nieces, nephews, and close family friends. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother John.

William was a loving father, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to everyone. William retired from IBEW Local #3 as an electrician and was a member of the Trump National Golf Club-Hudson Valley and Indian River Club in Vero Beach, FL.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 20 at Church of the Holy Trinity, 775 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to A-T Children's Project (www.atcp.org).

Please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com for directions and online tributes.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 18, 2019
