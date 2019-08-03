Resources
William E. Murphy

William E. Murphy In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

William E. Murphy

04/24/1933 - 08/03/2013

God saw you were getting tried

And a cure was not

to be,

So he put his arms around you

With tearful eyes we watched you,

And saw you slip away.

Although we loved

you dearly,

A golden heart

stopped beating,

Hard working hands at rest;

God broke our hearts to prove to us,

He only takes the best.



Always in our hearts, missed today

and always

Love,

Rose, Carol, Mike, Anthony and James
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 3, 2019
