In Loving Memory Of
William E. Murphy
04/24/1933 - 08/03/2013
God saw you were getting tried
And a cure was not
to be,
So he put his arms around you
With tearful eyes we watched you,
And saw you slip away.
Although we loved
you dearly,
A golden heart
stopped beating,
Hard working hands at rest;
God broke our hearts to prove to us,
He only takes the best.
Always in our hearts, missed today
and always
Love,
Rose, Carol, Mike, Anthony and James
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 3, 2019