William E. Quirk, Jr.
Beacon, NY - William Edward Quirk Jr., 67, a life-long Beacon resident, passed away on May 6, 2019 at the Albany Medical Center. He was born on February 13, 1952 in Newburgh, NY, the beloved son of William E. Quirk Sr. and Ann P. (Conley) Quirk; his parents predeceased him later.
William is survived by his two sister: Gloria Glover and her husband George of Wappingers Falls; and Patricia Ann Palo. He is also survived by several nieces & nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 10th from 10:30am-11:30am at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, from there a procession to the St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St., Beacon, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 Noon. Burial will follow after Mass to St. Joachim Cemetery, Washington Ave., Beacon.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 8, 2019