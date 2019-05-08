Services
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
LIBBY FUNERAL HOME
55 Teller Avenue
Beacon, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joachim Church
51 Leonard St.
Beacon, NY
William E. Quirk Jr. Obituary
William E. Quirk, Jr.

Beacon, NY - William Edward Quirk Jr., 67, a life-long Beacon resident, passed away on May 6, 2019 at the Albany Medical Center. He was born on February 13, 1952 in Newburgh, NY, the beloved son of William E. Quirk Sr. and Ann P. (Conley) Quirk; his parents predeceased him later.

William is survived by his two sister: Gloria Glover and her husband George of Wappingers Falls; and Patricia Ann Palo. He is also survived by several nieces & nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 10th from 10:30am-11:30am at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, from there a procession to the St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St., Beacon, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 Noon. Burial will follow after Mass to St. Joachim Cemetery, Washington Ave., Beacon.

To offer a message of condolence or share a memory of William with the family, please visit: www.libbyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 8, 2019
