William E. Sprossel, Sr.
PINE PLAINS, NY - William E. Sprossel, Sr. 84 , of Pine Plains, NY, died on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at his home in Pine Plains. Mr. Sprossel was a mason who owned and operated Sprossel Masonry for 35 years. Born on May 21, 1935 in Sharon, CT, he was the son of the late Otto and Mabel (Somers) Sprossel. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. On July 6, 1956 in Dover Plains, NY, he married Joyce MacDonald who survives at home.
Mr. Sprossel was a former Town of Stanford, NY councilman and Recreation Chairman and he formed and managed the Stanfordville Little League and Senior League. He was a member of the Stanford Fire Company and a former member and commander of the American Legion in Stanfordville, NY.
Besides his wife, Mr. Sprossel is survived by four sons, Wayne Sprossel, and his wife, Karen, of Dover Plains, Eric Sprossel, and his wife, Kim, of Stanfordville, NY: Karl (Fritz) Sprossel, and his wife, Robbin, of Germantown, NY and William E. Sprossel, Jr. of Pine Plains, NY; two brothers, Carl Sprossel of Dover Plains and Thomas Sprossel of Inverness, FL and two sisters, Anne Phillips of Amenia, NY and Shirley Adrian of Inverness, FL. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Alyssa Mawson, Tara Kolbinskie and Chase Sprossel and three great grandchildren, Ireland, Cullum and Grason Kolbinskie.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Dilynn Sprossel; two brothers, Otto and Robert Sprossel and a sister, Verda Binotto.
Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Graveside services will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Valley View Cemetery in Dover Plains, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pine Plains Fire Company, P.O. Box 100, Pine Plains, NY 12567 or , 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 24, 2019