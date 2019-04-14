|
William Earl Green Sr.
Poughkeepsie - William Earl Green Sr. died peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY at the age of 86.
He was born to loving parents, Laura Jackson Green and Homer Green Sr. on December 31, 1932. William was a devoted son, husband and father.
William "Billy" as everyone called him was well known in the City of Poughkeepsie. He was educated in the Poughkeepsie School System from elementary through graduation in 1951 from Poughkeepsie High School. Billy married his high school sweetheart, Marlene on November 4, 1950, from their union they had one son, William Earl Green Jr. Billy worked at the United States Postal service for 32 years until his retirement in 1988. Most years were served as a clerk at Post Office on Mansion Street.
During his free time, Billy loved to swim at the YMCA, play golf at College Hill and coach youth basketball at Smith Street Center and Lincoln Center. When he wasn't doing something recreational, he was playing cards with his dear friends. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his "Tell it like he sees it" attitude.
Billy and Marlene loved to travel and frequented Las Vegas several times.
William is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Marlene Green, daughter-in-law, Robin Green and dog, Brynn. In addition, he leaves to mourn countless relatives, friends and colleagues.
He is preceded in death by his son, William "Billy" Earl Green, Jr.; sisters, Arnita Green, Louise Fitzgiles, Flora Abbott, Ethel Vaughn, Edith Morton, Barbara Green; brothers, Homer Green Jr. and James Green.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes during this time of great sorrow and take solace in the fact that he is finally at peace. Mr. Green will repose 10-11:00 a.m. at Smith Metropolitan AME Zion Church, 124 Smith Street, Poughkeepsie, NY. Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Rev. Edwrin Sutton will officiate. Entombment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional service entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 14, 2019