William (Bill) Ellis Greene, Jr.
Indian Trail, NC - William (Bill) Ellis Greene Jr. passed March 22, 2019, in Indian Trail, North Carolina. Bill was born April 8th, 1920, in Poughkeepsie New York, to the late Mattie Anderson & William E Greene Sr. His wife Rosalie Lewis-Greene, predeceased him in 1987. He was also predeceased by his siblings, Lester Anderson, Lahilda Henderson, Myrtle Taylor, Bertha Gaines, Ernest Greene, and Thomas Greene. A graduate of Poughkeepsie High School, a WWII U.S Army Veteran - serving in Ryukur Okinawa and Korea, Manager of the Master Salvage Repair Company, a licensed private pilot of the Arlington Airport, and City of Poughkeepsie Policeman. He would eventually move on from the police force and retired in 1978 from being the Youth Program Director for the NYS Department of Mental Health, becoming a licensed real estate agent and moving to North Carolina. Bill is survived by his loving partner of thirty plus years, Margaretta Davis, of Indian Trail, North Carolina. He is survived by his loving children; Pamela (Edward) Dolfinger of Hyde Park, New York, Rosalie (Robert) Pulliam of Santa Clarita, California, and William J. Greene, also from Poughkeepsie, New York. Also survived by his grandchildren; E. Jeffrey Dolfinger, James E. (Patricia) Dolfinger, Endia (Remy) Pulliam-Black. Additionally survived by his 10 great-grandchildren; E. Logan Dolfinger, Weaver Dolfinger, Zachary Dolfinger, Jason Dolfinger, Tylare Black, Justyn Black, Emery Black, Aubrey Dolfinger, Olivia Dolfinger, Julia Dolfinger. He also leaves a host of nephews and nieces. Bill was blessed with a long happy life, he was a special man, and he will be missed. The family wishes to sincerely thank everyone for the love that has been shown. Thank you. Final Committal will be held April 5th, 2019, at 11:00a.m at the Rural Cemetery Mausoleums' Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 31, 2019