Poughkeepsie, NY - William F. Hoover, Jr., 70 of the Town of Poughkeepsie, NY, died at home on Monday, February 11, 2019. William was born in White Plains, NY on February 14, 1948 to the late William F. and Mary E. Callaghan Hoover. He married Janis Glattly on August 5, 1972 in Mt. Vernon, Iowa and survives at home.



William proudly served with the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Until his retirement in 2012, William was employed for many years with the Town of Poughkeepsie Sewer Department road crew. He was a former officer with the Town of Poughkeepsie CSEA. He was a Minnesota Vikings Football fan, loved cars and was a loving husband, father and grandfather.



In addition to his wife Janis, William is survived by his son Christopher (Wendy) Hoover of Daleville, Va, daughter Jeanne (Mike) Becht of Poughkeepsie, NY, sister Barbara McKeon of Levittown, NY, grandchildren Maggie, Samantha, Grace and Lilia and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a brother John Scott.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 with Funeral Services at 3:00pm. Burial is private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations can be made to the , www.lung.org or the ,



