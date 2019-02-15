Services
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hoover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. Hoover Jr.


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William F. Hoover Jr. Obituary
William F. Hoover, Jr.

Poughkeepsie, NY - William F. Hoover, Jr., 70 of the Town of Poughkeepsie, NY, died at home on Monday, February 11, 2019. William was born in White Plains, NY on February 14, 1948 to the late William F. and Mary E. Callaghan Hoover. He married Janis Glattly on August 5, 1972 in Mt. Vernon, Iowa and survives at home.

William proudly served with the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Until his retirement in 2012, William was employed for many years with the Town of Poughkeepsie Sewer Department road crew. He was a former officer with the Town of Poughkeepsie CSEA. He was a Minnesota Vikings Football fan, loved cars and was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

In addition to his wife Janis, William is survived by his son Christopher (Wendy) Hoover of Daleville, Va, daughter Jeanne (Mike) Becht of Poughkeepsie, NY, sister Barbara McKeon of Levittown, NY, grandchildren Maggie, Samantha, Grace and Lilia and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a brother John Scott.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 with Funeral Services at 3:00pm. Burial is private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations can be made to the , www.lung.org or the ,

To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
Download Now