William F. Mason IV
Red Hook - William Frederick Mason IV, 61, of Greensburg, PA and a longtime resident of Red Hook, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
He was born, March 5, 1959, in Bronx, NY and was the son of Margaret (Dill) Mason of Red Hook and the late William F. Mason III.
Bill grew up in Hopewell Jct. and Red Hook. Participated in many sporting programs in the town and school. He played the trombone in the Red Hook High School Band. He took magic lessons from the infamous Music Teacher, Murray VanNess. He was a 1977 graduate of Red Hook High School. He was a member of the Red Hook and Livingston Fire Companies.
Bill's first job was a mechanic at Ruges Oldsmobile in Rhinebeck. He also was a pressman for Mason Label Corporation in LaGrangeville, with his Dad and Grandpa. He also had worked as a Program Aide at the Deveroux Foundation, a bus driver at area schools, a taxi driver and paper delivery guy in Kingston. His favorite job was being a DJ for many social events. His DJ name was "Tiny". He also was a radio DJ,and his radio name was "Big Tiny".
Bill was well known for his sense of humor. He always was ready with a multitude of jokes to tell others, at gatherings. He loved his children and his family.
In addition to his mom, Margaret, he is survived by his sons, William F.(Jessie) Mason V of Grapeville, PA and Brandon Mason of Greensburg, PA, his grandchildren, Destanie, Brandon Jr., Aubrie and Justin, his sisters, Carol (Jim) Ransford, and Donna (Steve) Cahenzli, both of Red Hook, all his nieces and nephews, his immediate family, Brian Dorval, Paul Dorval, Lisa (Robert) Wyant, along with many cousins, extended family and friends.
His father, William F. Mason III, mother of his children, Bernadette Dorval Stringer and nephew, Christopher Ransford predeceased him.
A Celebration of Life and Burial will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in Bill's memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www/stjude.org/memorial