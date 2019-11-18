Services
Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home
37 Park Avenue
Millerton, NY 12546
(518) 789-4888
Resources
More Obituaries for William Mayhew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. Mayhew


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William F. Mayhew Obituary
William F. Mayhew

Amenia - William Franklin "Bill" Mayhew, 75, a lifelong Amenia, NY resident most recently of Valatie, NY died peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at The Grand at Barnwell following a lengthy illness. Mr. Mayhew was a machinist and supervisor for Kent Manufacturing in Kent, CT for over 37 year prior to his retirement.

Born November 25, 1943 in Canaan, CT he was the son of the late Theodore John and Mary Margaret (Canavan) Mayhew. He was a graduate of Webutuck High School and a life member of the Amenia Fish and Game Club. Mr. Mayhew loved to fish and was an avid hunter. Anyone who knew Bill would most likely be able to tell a story about his hunting and fishing escapades. He was instrumental in teaching several of his nieces and nephews and their friends how to hunt and fish.

Mr. Mayhew is survived by his loving sister, Helen Jackson of New Milford, CT and a dear niece Mary Kunda of Hudson, NY as well as several nieces and nephews and many friends. In addition to his parents; Mr. Mayhew was predeceased by three brothers, Donald Winch, Robert Mayhew and Theodore Mayhew and two sisters, Carol Ann (Kay) Isham and Lena M. Mayhew.

There are no calling hours. Private graveside services and burial will take place at Irondale Cemetery, Millerton, NY. Pastor Wm. Mayhew of Faith Bible Chapel of Shekomeko will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Avenue, Hyde Park, NY 12538. To send an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -