William F. Mayhew
Amenia - William Franklin "Bill" Mayhew, 75, a lifelong Amenia, NY resident most recently of Valatie, NY died peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at The Grand at Barnwell following a lengthy illness. Mr. Mayhew was a machinist and supervisor for Kent Manufacturing in Kent, CT for over 37 year prior to his retirement.
Born November 25, 1943 in Canaan, CT he was the son of the late Theodore John and Mary Margaret (Canavan) Mayhew. He was a graduate of Webutuck High School and a life member of the Amenia Fish and Game Club. Mr. Mayhew loved to fish and was an avid hunter. Anyone who knew Bill would most likely be able to tell a story about his hunting and fishing escapades. He was instrumental in teaching several of his nieces and nephews and their friends how to hunt and fish.
Mr. Mayhew is survived by his loving sister, Helen Jackson of New Milford, CT and a dear niece Mary Kunda of Hudson, NY as well as several nieces and nephews and many friends. In addition to his parents; Mr. Mayhew was predeceased by three brothers, Donald Winch, Robert Mayhew and Theodore Mayhew and two sisters, Carol Ann (Kay) Isham and Lena M. Mayhew.
There are no calling hours. Private graveside services and burial will take place at Irondale Cemetery, Millerton, NY. Pastor Wm. Mayhew of Faith Bible Chapel of Shekomeko will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Avenue, Hyde Park, NY 12538. To send an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019