William F. Schmalkuche, Jr.
New Paltz - William F. Schmalkuche, Jr., 92, of Wallingford, CT passed away peacefully at his home on
Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Born October 1, 1927 in New Paltz, NY he was the son of the late William F. and Minnie (Hoberg) Schmalkuche, Sr.
On July 2, 1955, Bill married Marie Perkins in Port Chester, NY and they have been married for more than 64 years.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church, charter member of the New Paltz Lions
Club, past commander of the New Paltz V.F.W. Post 8645, a member of Adonai Lodge No. 718
F. & A. M. Highland, NY, and a life member of the New Paltz Fire Department.
He proudly served his country in the Navy during World War II from 1944 to 1946. After leaving
the Navy he started his own construction business called Wm. Schmalkuche Jr. Builder, New
Paltz, NY working diligently until his retirement in 1989.
In his retirement Bill started his cross ministry of spreading God's love to one person at a time.
He hand-carved and personally gave out more than 8,000 crosses.
In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his siblings, Violet Johansen and Edward
Schmalkuche.
Survivors include his wife, Marie (Perkins) Schmalkuche of Wallingford, CT; his children, Susan
Weser of Florida, Fred Schmalkuche and his wife, Alice of Highland, NY; Bill Schmalkuche and
his wife, Kathy of Monroe, CT; and his grandchildren, Bill, Katie and Amy Schmalkuche, Amy
and Brendan Bishopp, Bill and Kristin Herrmann; and his four great grandchildren, Maggie,
Collin, Gavin, and Ella.
Friends are welcome to a Memorial Service on Saturday, December 28 at 10:00 am at Lloyd
United Methodist Church, 476 New Paltz Road, Highland, NY. Should friends desire, memorial
contributions may be sent to the Lloyd United Methodist Church, (c/o Gail Erdie, 43 Dubois
Road, New Paltz, NY 12561).
Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Bill's family with the arrangements.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019