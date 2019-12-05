Services
William "Bill" Fawcett


1963 - 2019
William "Bill" Fawcett

Casper, WY - William "Bill" Fawcett, 56, a resident of Casper, Wyoming since 2005 and previously of Poughkeepsie, NY, died peacefully on November 15, 2019 in his home.

Born on May 23, 1963 in Danbury, CT, Bill was the son of William Fawcett and Betty (Barrett) Bass and husband of the love of his life Florenda Medavello for 12 years. Florenda lovingly cared for him the last 5 years after being diagnosed with brain cancer from 911.

Bill worked for Verizon in NYC and Century Link in Casper, Wyoming. Bill enjoyed cooking, skiing, scuba diving, sporting clay shooting, traveling around the world and spending time with his wife and loved ones.

Bill is also survived by his step father Robert Bass, step sister Lori Bass, step brothers Scott, Sean and Shane Fawcett, extended family and his cats Sebastian and Jasmine.

Memorial donations can be made in his name to the
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
