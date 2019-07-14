William Fitzpatrick



Poughkeepsie - William J. Fitzpatrick, 68, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019 at Northeaster Center for Special Care, in Lake Katrine, NY due to complications of Diabetes.



He was born in Rhinebeck, NY on December 30, 1950, son of William B. and Ethel M. Fitzpatrick.



William worked at Camp Eagle Hill in Elizaville, NY for 15 Years, the Children's Home in Poughkeepsie, NY, Marine Midland Bank-Property Management in Poughkeepsie, NY and he was also a self-employed as a painter.



In February 2002, he married his loving wife Maria Bottini who survives at home. He is survived by his loving children, Michael Fitzpatrick and his wife Stephanie, Sharon A. Fitzpatrick, Melissa Fox and Christopher Fox; his grandchildren, Dana Sutera, Jennifer Sutera, Brandon Drake, Malikye, Dontay, Brianna and Isaiah; step grandchildren, Erica Wheeler, Nicholas Wheeler; a great granddaughter, Sophia Sutera. William is survived by his loving sisters, Helen Storzieri, Vero Beach, FL, Elizabeth Ritter, St. Augustine, FL, Nancy M. Fitzpatrick, Wallington, CT, Evelyn M. Stockrocki, Saugerties, NY. In addition, William is survived by his mother-in-law Alberina Bottini; sisters-in-law, Liliana Guarino (Tim) and Antonella Santagate (David). William "Uncle Bill" is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as several close friends.



In addition to his parents, William was predeceased by his brother Robert Fitzpatrick, Edward Fitzpatrick, and Johnny Fitzpatrick.



Many thanks to the staff at the Northeastern Center for Special Care for the excellent care given to Bill while he was there. In addition, the Fitzpatrick family wants to give special thanks to his wife Maria for taking such good care of Billy during his illness. She went above and beyond her to devotion to him.



