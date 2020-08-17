William Francis Beausoleil Jr.



Dunwoody - William "Bill" F. Beausoleil, Jr. died unexpectedly at home on August 13th, 2020 in Dunwoody, Georgia at the age of 61.



Bill is survived by his sons, William Beausoleil, III (and his wife Katherine), Charles Beausoleil, and daughter, Jacqueline Beausoleil. He is also survived by his father, William Beausoleil and his siblings Valerie Rossi (Dom), Ellen Beausoleil (Michael Brand), Mary Griffin (Tom) and Jacqueline Lamando (Steve). He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathleen, his mother, Florence Marie Beausoleil, and his younger brother, Charlie Beausoleil.



Bill was born on December 22, 1958 in Binghamton, NY. At 6'5", Bill was as a star basketball player at John Jay High School in Wappinger Falls. He continued to play ball at Clarkson University, and graduated with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. He married Kathleen Taylor in 1989, moved to Dunwoody, GA to raise their three children, immersing themselves in their neighborhood, their town, and schools.



Considered an industry sage and a trusted advisor to his colleagues, Bill worked his way through the construction industry from superintendent to general foreman, with a focus on large, complex commercial buildings in the Northeast and Georgia, including hospital, office, and hotel structures. Bill's industry knowledge and experience was second to none. His energy, drive, and commitment to excellence on all that he did was overshadowed only by his character, integrity, and love for his family.



Bill will be remembered by so many as an amazing person, husband, father, son, brother, uncle, friend, colleague, and mentor. Affectionately called Uncle 'Big' by nieces and nephews, Bill was big in the best possible ways... big in presence, heart, and humor. A bit of renaissance man at home, Bill took on renovation projects, cooked a mean chili, sewed elaborate curtains, and became an exotic gardener!



Most deeply, Bill's loss will be felt by his three children, Billy, Charlie, and Jackie. He was the center of their extraordinarily tight and loving family and a constant guiding and supportive presence.



Due to restrictions caused by the current public health situation, a private graveside service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, GA. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Bill's honor at a later date.



If you interested in participating in the burial site services via a streaming service, please email beaufam3@gmail.com to receive a link beforehand.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store