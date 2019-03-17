|
William Francis Moore
Rhinebeck - William "Bill" Francis Moore Sr. passed on March 13, 2019 at The Baptist Home in Rhinebeck. He was 98, or as Bill would tell you 39 years old with 59 years of experience. Born in Poughkeepsie on July 7, 1920 he was the oldest child to the late Martha and Philip Moore.
Bill met his wife of 68 years at the Polish Club in Poughkeepsie. He asked Charlotte Lee to dance and the rest is history. They tied the knot on November 26, 1950. The couple bought a house in Hyde Park in 1958 and lived there until 2013 when they moved to the Baptist Home. She predeceased him on November 29, 2018.
Bill graduated from St. Mary's School for the Deaf in Buffalo, NY. At the school he sharpened his artistic skills and love of drawing. He worked at DeLaval /Alfa Laval for over 45 years.
Bill had a talent for fabricating items out of stainless steel and wood. If you spent any time with Bill you were sure to hear "have you heard the one about...." as he loved telling jokes. Bill found great joy in the 10 cars he owned throughout his life and had to have the shiniest car in town. If you saw "WFM7" around town you would know this to be true. Bill was most proud of his family and he had a great love for "his bride". Bill's secret to a long and wonderful marriage was to "fall in love as often as you want, but always to the same woman."
In addition to his wife, Bill was also predeceased by his son Garry Moore.
He is survived by his daughter Darleen Moyal and her husband Sonny of Tamarac, Florida; son William Moore Jr and his wife Heather of Milan; daughter-in-law Virginia Moore of Pleasant Valley; brother Philip Moore and his wife Marina of Poughkeepsie and sister Margaret Crusius of Colorado; four granddaughters Nyovee, Kristin, Nicole and Elizabeth; 7 great grand children as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is Tuesday, March 19, 2019 11am-1pm with prayers starting at 12:30pm at Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 S. Hamilton St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of your choice.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 17, 2019