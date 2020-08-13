William "Franny" FreerIn Loving Birthday RemembranceWilliam "Franny" Freer passed peacefully at home into the waiting arms of Jesus on 10/4/2019, just a few doors away from his childhood home where he was born on 8/11/1931 to Ornendo and Florence Freer. He grew up in the 'Oakes" and told many tales of his amazing adventures and lifelong friendships from those days along his beloved Hudson River. His family lived in the Oakes, once called Lewisburg, since the 1800s. After graduating from Highland High School in 1949, he went to college on Long Island, joined the AirForce as an Aviation Cadet, became a fighter pilot, and after the AirForce he decided to continue to serve his country in the Army and National Guard as a helicopter and jet pilot, flying many long and dangerous missions over the years, and retiring as Captain. He also worked at IBM in Pougkeepsie and Kingston as an FE for over 30 years, travelling all over the country, retiring in 1990 in time to build a new home back in the Oakes on his paternal grandmother's property where his dad grew up. There he was able to enjoy numerous joyful family gatherings, making so many beautiful memories which will certainly help to sustain us all. Bill had a deep faith in our Saviour and a very generous heart and never turned anyone away who might be in need.He leaves to cherish his memory: Catherine, his wife of 32 years, his ex wife Joanne, children Michael(Joanne), Robin(Marcus), Rand(Teri), Paul(Shula), step children Sharon(Joe) and Dave, 14 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, his sister Florence and brother in law John, and many nieces and nephews and countless friends. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Robert and Myrold, sister in law Ruth, beloved grandson Brian, and mother in law Alice. A beautiful graveside service with military honors was held on 10/10/2019 under the direction of Sutton Funeral Homes. Thank you to the Highland American Legion Post 193 (Bill was an active member for many years), the Ulster County Sheriff's Dept (his son was Undersheriff), and members of Hospice (esp Natalie who played Danny Boy), and so many friends and family who came from all over the country for their heartfelt assistance with the services and all their love and support. Loving thanks and prayers for all that cared for and about this remarkable, kind, considerate, generous loving man through the years. Special thanks to Hudson Valley Hospice for their kind and gentle care that allowed my sweet husband to remain in the comfort of our home for those last several months. Happy Birthday in Heaven from all of us. We all love you and miss you forever and always. Rest in peace.