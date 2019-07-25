William "Bill" Gage



EAST FISHKILL - William (Bill) A. Gage, 74, of Hopewell Junction, New York was called home to God on July 22, 2019.



Bill was born at Margaret Hague Hospital in Jersey City, New Jersey on July 27, 1944. He was the first-born son of Herbert James Gage and Judith Shea Gage. Bill was raised in Jersey City until about the age of 5. He then moved to Fairlawn, New Jersey. He was educated at St. Anne's Elementary School in Fairlawn. He attended his first year of high school at St. Joseph's, a Franciscan Seminary, in Callicoon, New York. Bill completed his high school education at St. Bonaventure's in Paterson, New Jersey graduating in 1963. Upon graduation, he immediately enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He felt it was his duty to serve during the Vietnam Conflict. He served from 1963-1966 reaching the rank of sergeant. On November 20, 1965 he married Maureen Lynch at St. Nicholas Church in Passaic, New Jersey. They took up residence in Camp Lejuene, North Carolina where Bill completed his enlistment. They returned to New Jersey establishing a home in the town of Maywood. In 1969, an employment opportunity took Bill and his family to Beacon, New York. In 1971, the family relocated to Hopewell Junction, New York where Bill resided until the time of his death.



Bill's career took him along many paths. From 1968 until 1977, Bill worked in the automobile business, including positions at Ford Motor Credit in Elmsford, New York and McCormack Ford in Beacon, New York. In 1977, Bill took a position at Shop Rite. Bill worked his way up the ranks from stock person to General Store Manager where he spent many years at the Wappingers Falls, New York location. In 1993, after 16 years, he retired from Shop Rite and took a position with a Russian firm opening an American style supermarket in St. Petersburg, Russia. Upon completion of the store launch, he returned home to begin a new phase of his life. He began volunteering at St. Christopher's Inn at Graymoor in Garrison, New York. Bill was offered an internship and eventually he became a certified substance abuse counselor. Bill retired from St. Christopher's Inn in 2009 as a Clinical Supervisor. Bill's successful and diverse careers were accomplished without the benefit of a college education.



Bill's faith was an integral part of his life. Bill was a daily communicant at St. Denis Church in Hopewell Junction, New York where he also served a religious education teacher for 20 years. Additionally, he was a lector, a eucharist minister and a member of the St. Denis Men's Ministry where he served as the Saturday facilitator. Bill extended his service to Christ and others outside of his church community. For 35 years, he was involved in prison ministry with Kairos and Residents Encounter Christ (REC). For nearly as many years, he was a member of the Cursillo community. He was a volunteer member of the Vassar Brothers Hospital pastoral team where he distributed the Holy Eucharist to patients.



Bill was predeceased by his mother Judith (1949), his father Herbert (2009), and his brother Robert (2017). He is survived by his wife of nearly 54 years Maureen; his daughter Kelly Gage and her husband Joseph (Chip) Olszewski of Fishkill; his son Daniel Gage and his wife Lauren of Fishkill; and his much loved and cherished grandchildren, Shea and Keegan Olszewski, who called him "Popa." He is also survived by his beloved aunts, Virginia Gage and Janet Vigorito; his sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, many friends and colleagues.



Bill's walk with the Lord began very early in his life and sustained him through his life's journey.



The family would like to thank the medical staff at Premier Urology Group, the staff at Vassar Brothers Hospital South Circle 5 and the members of Hudson Valley Hospice.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2-6 PM at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction, New York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction, New York.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to St. Christopher's Inn, Garrison, New York or Hudson Valley Hospice, Poughkeepsie, New York. Please visit Bill's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 25, 2019