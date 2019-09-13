|
|
William H. Bleier
LaGrangeville - Former Lagrangeville, NY resident William H. Bleier, 87, died peacefully on September 10th 2019 in the Pines Rehab center in Poughkeepsie, NY
At his request, a small service will be held for the immediate family to be followed by internment at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
William (Bill) Bleier was born January 3rd, 1932 in Hempstead, NY to Jacob and Helen Bleier. Being born in the depression era, he quickly learned the value of hard work and self-reliance. He worked hard at various jobs during high school. He was an athlete, a wrestler and played football. In 1951, he attended Hofstra University on a football scholarship. While at college, he completed two summers of ROTC training before graduating in 1954 with a Business degree. Upon graduating college, he joined the United States Marine Corp where he rose to the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He served two years in the Marines and was honorably discharged in 1956. In 1957, he joined IBM Corporation, where he had a successful 32 year career as a Systems Analyst. He happily retired in 1989.
He loved football and was an avid NY Giants fan. He was a season ticket holder for over 40 years.
He loved his family and family gatherings. He was especially delighted with the arrival of his 6 great-grandchildren and cherished them all.
Mr. Bleier is survived by his wife Patricia, who was the love of his life for 65 years of marriage, sister Marilyn Combes and husband Donald, 3 sons William Jr (wife Monica), James and Richard (wife Gilda) 6 grandchildren, Steven (wife Kathy), Gregory, Andrew (wife Victoria), Lindsey (husband Chris), Mark (wife Vlora) and Amanda; 6 great-grandchildren (Jackson, Connor, Dylan, Stella, Meredith and Zack). There are no calling hours. Services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Memorial Donations maybe made to , 501 St. Jude's Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 13, 2019