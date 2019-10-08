|
|
William H. Janke Jr.
Clayton, NC - William Henry Janke Jr., 80, a four-year resident of Clayton and formerly of the Hudson Valley (most recently Staatsburg), died on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at home.
Born on October 15, 1938 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of the late William H. Janke Sr. and Frances V. Boucher Janke. He was a graduate of F. D. Roosevelt High School in Hyde Park.
Mr. Janke proudly served in the United States Navy from 1957 to 1967 and was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. After active duty, Bill served in the Naval Reserves for almost twenty years.
A businessman, Mr. Janke was a part of many businesses over the years, most notably the IGA in Highland Falls and the Thruway Market in Walden.
Bill was a former member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Poughkeepsie and currently a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Clayton.
He enjoyed collectibles, going to classic car shows, and was a member of the Hudson Valley Model A Club. His other hobbies included golf, playing softball, gardening, and dancing.
On April 20, 1963 in Staatsburg, he married the former Dorothy Ann Wagner. Mrs. Janke survives at home.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, JoAnn Janke of Clayton, NC; three sons, William (Bill) H. Janke III and wife, Meredith of Newburgh, Richard W. Janke of Cornwall, and Michael J. Janke and wife, Marci, of Pine Bush; six grandchildren, Nina Grace, Evan, Lila, Riley, Gavin, and Jackie Janke; sister, Pauline Bono and husband, Joseph, of Carson City, Nevada; and nephews, Bob and David Janke.
An animal lover, Bill is also survived by his beloved dog, Zelda, and cat, Jazz.
He was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Patricia Janke.
The Janke family would like to thank Sallie McCray for the care she provided to Pop for the past year and a half, and to Heartland Hospice Care for their help and care .
Calling hours will be from 4 to 8 PM, Friday, October 11th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Funeral services will be at 10 am, Saturday, October 12th at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 325 Mill Street, Poughkeepsie. Rev. Deborah Hafner DeWinter will officiate.
Burial with military honors will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
Memorial donations may be made to the Walden Humane Society, 2489 Albany Post Road, Walden, NY 12586. (www.waldenhumane.org)
To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019