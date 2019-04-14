|
William H. Siemon
Pleasant Valley - William (Bill) H. Siemon, 79, of Pleasant Valley, NY, born February 2, 1940 in New York, died of natural causes on March 29, 2019.
He is predeceased by parents William G. Siemon and Mary O. Siemon; survived by his partner Gail Murphy, brothers Donald Siemon and Douglas Siemon, daughters Heather Siemon and Stacey Siemon Stone, son in law Sebastiano Russo, grandchildren Tyler C. Stone, Leah F. Donovan, Alexander Mario Russo and Sebastian Nicholas Russo.
Bill grew up in Hartsdale, attended Stepinac High School, White Plains High School and Westchester Community College. He served in the US Navy, on the USS Observation Island, continuing in the USN Reserves until 1980 (PH2). He retired from the Adriance Memorial Library in Poughkeepsie in 2006.
Bill's passions have been photography, music, piano and cars. In retirement he enjoyed restoring, showing and driving his teenage dream car, a 1954 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight.
In recognition of his incredibly handy skills at home and at work, and in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to your local Habitat for Humanity or to a Veterans organization of your choice.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 14, 2019