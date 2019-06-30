|
William "Homer" Hall Sr.
Pine Plains, NY - William A. "Homer" Hall Sr. 66, passed away at home with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
He was born on July 21, 1952 in Springfield, VT the son of Leon and Barbara (Pelkey) Hall.
Homer was a heavy machine operator for over 34 years at Liberta Brothers in Pine Plains, NY and most recently for Matt Blackburn Excavating in Gallatin, NY.
Homer always enjoyed being with family and friends. He was always lending a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Homer loved to drive around town with his buddy Garth on his lap. He also enjoyed watching his westerns and wrestling and having a few Coors Light. One of his favorite things to do on a weekend was stopping by Barry's garage, enjoying a coffee and hangout with his friends. Homer was a proud, hardworking man from a young age. No matter what job site, he wanted to get the job done. At times he would be stubborn and skip breaks and lunch because he loved to be on his dozer. From the beginning to his last breath, Homer was a fighter. Throughout his battle he never worried about himself, only his family.
On June 3, 1984 in Pine Plains, NY he married Marie Elena (Brescia) Hall. She survives him at home.
In addition to his loving wife Ria, survivors include two daughters, Christy Hill (Michael) Marisa Hall (Myles); two sons, Mark Hall (Katrina) William A. "BJ" Hall Jr. (Natasha); a granddaughter, Emerson; two sisters, Kathy Morrill, Teena Hall; three brothers, Gary, Bruce and Danny.
He was predeceased by a father Fred, mother Barbara, a brother Ricky and a sister, Becky.
There are no calling hours.
A Celebration of life will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, July 6th at the Pine Plains Lion's Club.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pine Plains Rescue Squad and or Lady's Auxiliary PO Box 668 Pine Plains, NY 12567 or Pine Plains Community Food Locker 2852 Church St. Pine Plains, NY 12567.
To sign the online register please visit peckandpeck.net.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 30 to July 5, 2019