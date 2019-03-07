William Harmonay



EAST FISHKILL - William J. Harmonay, 64, an area resident for 20 years and formerly of Yonkers, died on March 4, 2019 at his home.



Born in Yonkers on October 8, 1954, he was the son of George and Joan (Masterson) Harmonay. Bill proudly served our country in the US Navy. He had been employed as an electrician with Local #3 in White Plains for more than 30 years until his retirement in 1995. He was a parishioner of St. Denis Church, and enjoyed karate, fishing, and collecting guns and throwing knives.



Bill is survived by his children, Ginelle Benkert of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Kelly Cotliar and her husband Jeremy of Scarsdale, Cassandra Harmonay of Altuna, PA, and William Harmonay of CT; his grandchildren, Evan and Noah; his sisters, Gigi Harmonay Oberlander and Debbie Harmonay Schiavo; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was looking forward to the birth of his third grandchild very soon. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his brothers, Timothy and Paul Bodisch.



Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 11am-1:30pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2pm at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction.



Memorial donations may be made to any Veterans' organizations.